12 Indian fishermen arrested for poaching in Sri Lankan water

Colombo: Twelve Indian fishermen has been arrested by Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly poaching in the island nation’s waters.

According to reports, the fishermen were arrested and their three trawlers seized on Saturday off the coast of Karainagar in the northern Jaffna peninsula.

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka. There are even reports of firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan territorial waters.

The Palk Strait is a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka. The area is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries.

In 2023, Sri Lankan Navy arrested 240 Indian fishermen along with 35 trawlers for poaching in Sri Lankan waters.