11 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, total tally 83

Jaipur, March 31 (IANS) Rajasthan on Tuesday reported 11 fresh COVID-19 cases, including seven evacuees from Iran, taking the total count to 83, confirmed health officials.

The first case was reported from Jhunjhunu identified as a 44-year-old man with a travel history of Dubai. The second person is reported from Ajmer who is a 17-year-old sister of a person who tested positive on March 28. Next is 65-year-old person, who is a father of COVID-19 positive person from Dungarpur and has a travel history from Indore to this district and the fourth is 60-year-old admitted to a medical ICU here, said Rohit Kumar Singh, Additional chief secretary.

Hospital officials confirmed that this Jaipur resident was admitted to ICU with some other ailment however, later developed symptoms and tested positive for the coronavirus.

Besides these, seven evacuees from Iran who landed at Jodhpur recently tested positive.

On Monday night, Jaipur recorded a steepest hike when the number of corona patients jumped from 10 to 20 as 10 new positive cases were reported which worried the officials of the state capital of the city being turning into another epicentre after Bhilwara which has the highest number of patients in state which are 26.

Besides the 10 new cases in Jaipur, one case was reported in Alwar and another in Bhilwara.

Announcing the news of new cases in Jaipur, Singh said, “Another disappointing news came from Jaipur where eight more positive cases were reported from Ramganj bazar , Jaipur. These are family member of the person who had tested positive recently after his return from Oman,” said Singh adding that on Monday morning, his 70 year old mother and 21 year old son had also tested positive for the virus.

Administration had already clamped curfew in seven police station areas after this Oman returned man’ friend had also tested positive.

People must remain indoors otherwise situation may deteriorate further, the officer said.

He informed that one more person from Alwar tested positive who travelled from Philippines along with another person who was found positive on Sunday, he said.

The other patient to test positive on Monday was a 40 year male from Bhilwara who was the OPD patient of Bangar hospital in Bhilwara, said Singh.

Meanwhile, in the midst of gloom, he also shared some positive news that three more positive patients turned negative in Bhilwara.

