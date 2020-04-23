11 members of a family test corona positive
Jama Masjid. (File Photo: IANS)

11 members including two-month-old child of a family test corona positive in Delhi

By IANS
0

New Delhi: Eleven members of a family have tested positive for coronavirus in the densely populated Chudiwalan area of Jama Masjid, health officials said on Thursday.

Soon after the confirmation, the entire area including all nearby lanes have been sealed by the authorities.

Among the infected are a two-month-old child and a six-year-old boy. Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain confirmed this to IANS. “We have completely sealed the area,” he said.

All the family members had got tested at a private clinic.

Related News

BJP continues to spread communal virus and hatred: Sonia…

President approves ordinance on tougher law for attack on…

Over 93% trust Modi govt will handle Covid-19 crisis well

UPEIDA keen to get Purvanchal expressway ready by Diwali

One of the family members had returned from abroad and was found to be coronavirus positive and is currently in a quarantine centre in Max Hospital.

The family of 18 members with three brothers was tested in a private lab in Daryaganj. Out of them, 11 family members tested positive for the virus.

“Now we are trying to identify all those people who came in contact with this family,” said a health department official.

Now the number of hotspot areas in Delhi has increased to 90.

You might also like
Nation

BJP continues to spread communal virus and hatred: Sonia Gandhi

Nation

President approves ordinance on tougher law for attack on health workers

Nation

Over 93% trust Modi govt will handle Covid-19 crisis well

Nation

UPEIDA keen to get Purvanchal expressway ready by Diwali

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.