Karnataka: Police constable kills wife over suspected illicit affair 11 days after she gives birth

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a police constable allegedly killed his wife after suspecting that she is in an illicit relationship. And this gruesome incident took place merely 11 days after the lady had given birth to a baby boy. The incident took place in Karnataka.

Reportedly, then the man tried to commit suicide. The incident took place in Hoskote area on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Monday.

The couple were living in the Chamarajanagar district. However, as the woman was pregnant, she was living in her maternal home these days.

Police reportedly said that the man was in the habit of checking messages and call details of his wife suspecting an illicit affair.