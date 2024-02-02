1 killed, 31 injured as fire breaks out at perfume factory in Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi: In a tragic incident a man was killed while 31 others sustained injury following a massive fire mishap that took place at a perfume factory in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh on Friday. The incident took place at the NR Aroma perfume factory near Jharmajri, Nalagarh.

Reportedly, after getting alerted as many as five fire tenders reached the spot. Also, the State Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil, DGP Sanjay Kundu and other officials reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

Since chemicals and ethyl alcohol used in the factory it became difficult to control the fire.

“Our priority is to take the injured to the hospital. Actions will be taken after the relief and rescue work is done. Firefighters, NDRF and SDRF are working to control the fire…,” Himachal Pradesh DGP said.