Laapataa Ladies crosses Animal’s milestone, garners 13.8 million views on Netflix in a month

Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies has crossed Sandeep Reddy Vanga film Animal on Netflix as it garnered over 13.8 million views within a month. Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal had garnered 13.6 million views till date.

Notably, Laapata Ladies got released on March 1 in theatres. The movie is all about two brides getting missed during a train journey. It has showcased the issues of women and the problems they face, yet people avoid talking about it.

In the movie, Deepak gets married and returns to his house along with his newly wed wife. However, as he reaches his house and everybody are ready to welcome the newly wed, it was found that some other woman has actually come in place of his wife. This lady is Pushpa Rani. Deepak then visits the police station to make complaint so that his actual wife can be traced out. Meanwhile the other lady lives at their home.

On the other hand, Phool, the actual wife of Deepak is waiting for her husband at the railway station thinking that someday he would come there to take her away with him.

Later, the real identity of Pushpa was revealed. Also the problems faced by the women are showcased.

After being released, the movie garnered a whopping Rs 918 crore at the global box office.

