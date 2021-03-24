You Might Have Never Seen Such A Grumpy Face Of A New-Born During Birth

Parents having photoshoots with their newborns has become a trend. However, one recent photoshoot of an infant is going viral not for the cheeky smiles but for her grumpy expressions. She was captured putting up a huge scowl on her face just the moments after her birth.

A photo from Lanchashire has gone viral for showing a newborn baby girl who appears to have a furious expression as she left her mother’s womb after a C-section.

The mother, Stacey Leeming, stated her daughter’s ‘incredible sulk’ made her think as if she already knew that COVID was coming.

Jersey was born at Royal Preston Hospital in Preston, Lancashire in October 2018.

The 33-year-old Stacey had decided for a c-section delivery. On the day, she played Lana Del Ray in the background as she gave birth to Jersey.

The infant sat for four minutes with her head poking out of her mum’s belly looking utterly furious. The mother started laughing when she saw Jersey’s little face.

Jersey now two is just as grumpy, shared her mother.

Another baby born in 2019 went massively viral for her grumpy expression during a photoshoot. Photographer Justine Tuhy told ABC News that baby Luna was awake and calm throughout the photoshoot, however, her expression remained the same.

Also in 2020, a photo from Brazil has gone viral for showing a new-born girl who appears to angrily stare down at the doctor who delivered her by C-section.