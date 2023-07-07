World Chocolate Day 2023: Try these easy yet yummy chocolate recipes to satisfy your sweet cravings

Chocolate is the only desert that has become a universal language to express love and bring smiles on people’s faces. Every year, on July 7, chocolate day is celebrated all over the world. So to celebrate this year’s chocolate day, here are quick and easy recipes that you can make for your loved ones

Chocolate Mug Cake

This mug cake is very easy to make. You just need to mix flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda, pinch of salt, milk, oil, water and some vanilla in the cake mix. After mixing all of them well, microwave it for 5-7 minutes. Put some toppings of chocolate chips to make it more delicious.

Choco Lava Cake

The ingredients you need for this Choco lava cake are butter, chocolate, eggs and flour. To make it add all the ingredients in a bowl and make a batter. Later transfer the batter into buttered and floured ramekins. Bake for 6 to 8 minutes or until the sides of the cakes are firm set.

Homemade Chocolates

Melt nearly 1 cup of chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl, stirring every 30 seconds until smooth. Pour the melted chocolate into silicon molds or onto a lined baking sheet and refrigerate it until it is set. Then enjoy your homemade chocolate with your loved ones.

Chocolate brownies

In a mixing bowl, combine melted chocolate, sugar, eggs, flour, and a pinch of salt; pour into a greased baking dish and bake at 350°F (175°C) for 25-30 minutes. Let cool before cutting into squares.

Chocolate pudding

In a saucepan, whisk together sugar, cocoa powder, cornstarch, and salt. Gradually add milk while stirring, then cook over medium heat until thickened. Remove from heat, stir in butter and vanilla extract, and pour into serving dishes. Chill in the refrigerator until set.