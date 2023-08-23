Why astronauts left waste on moon and why scientists want to bring it back

New Delhi: Humans had landed in moon for the first time about 50 years ago. They collected precious scientific elements, lunar rocks soil etc. for experiment. However, they also left many things on the lunar surface.

Reportedly, about 96 bags of human waste have been left over in moon that have urine and faeces of the astronauts. Now, scientists want to bring back these bags to study.

So far 12 astronauts have landed on moon. Reportedly, NASA had provided absorbent garments to the astronauts to wear in space. However the astronauts were forced to leave their own waste behind because the spacecraft could carry only a limited weight.

Hence, they left their waste on the moon surface so that they can bring more and more valuable samples from the moon that will be instrumental for experiments to get answers of many questions mainly on possibility of life in moon. It is said even the astronauts left spacecraft parts and cameras and tools in the moon.

Now, scientists want to bring back those waster poops so that its experiment might lead to new facts which may help humans to prepare for long term lunar missions and a future crewed mission.