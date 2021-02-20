Where And How Often Was The Aadhaar Card Used? Find Out Like This

Aadhar card is considered one of the most important documents. A user’s biometric and demographic information is recorded in the Aadhaar card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Aadhaar cards are demanded many works. Apart from these, Aadhaar is also sought to take advantage of many government schemes. The Aadhaar card is also used for money transactions as the bank account is linked to Aadhaar card. Often people have the question that how many times their Aadhaar has been used for money-related work till now?

This can be easily detected right from home. This is possible through the official website of UIDAI. Through the ‘Aadhaar Authentication History’ service, cardholders can know how they used their Aadhaar in the past.

Through the Aadhar Authentication History option on the official website of UIDAI, you can see the history of the last 6 months of your Aadhar card sitting at home. Here is the complete process: –

– First of all visit UIDAI official website uidai.gov.in

– Click on ‘My Aadhar’ option

– Now the Aadhaar service section will open, in which click on the option of ‘Aadhar Authentication History’

– Fill your Aadhaar number and given captcha image

– OTP will be sent as a message to your mobile number

– After filling OTP you will have 2 options.

– In which an ‘Authentication Type’, which will get information about biometric, demographic etc.

– The second option will be of the ‘data range’. Under this option, information from one date to another is available, in which time the person will be able to get the information.

– Get all the information related to the use of Aadhaar by submitting it.