Here’s 5 best solutions to combat severe hair fall

Hair fall has become quite common now a days. Even small kids have started suffering hair fall severely. The reason behind hair fall can be different, starting from environment, pollution, water quality to lack of a few vitamins and mineral in body. So here are best five solutions you can use to combat severe hair fall.

Check your Vitamin D3 levels

Deficiency of Vitamin D3 has been associated with hair loss and issues. As per scientific reports, Vitamin D receptors are present in hair follicles. Adequate levels of vitamin D are believed to be important for maintaining healthy hair follicles. Hence, consuming food rich in vitamin D such as fatty fish (such as trout, salmon, tuna, and mackerel), fish, liver, oil, beef, liver, egg yolk, cheese, and mushroom is essential to put a check on hair fall.

Use hair growth serums

Hair growth serums contains minoxidil, biotin, finasteride, peptides and redensyl. These ingredients helps in combating hair loss in a drastic way. Additionally, natural things like, pumpkin seed oil, saw palmetto, melatonin extract, caffeine extract and rosemary oil are other topical agents that improve hair growth.

Massage scalp daily

Having a scalp massage can contribute to improved hair growth by enhancing blood circulation to the hair follicles. The increase in blood circulation helps to deliver oxygen and nutrients perfectly to the follicles, which eventually promote a healthier scalp environment for optimal hair growth. Additionally, scalp massage can also reduce stress and tension, which are known to contribute to hair loss.

Use Sulphate-free shampoos

Sulphate is added to most of the shampoos for creating the lathering or foaming effect. However, this sulphate contain can strip the hair of its natural oils, leading to dryness. Hence, using sulphate-free shampoos can help mitigate these issues and provide a gentler cleansing experience for the hair and scalp. This will promote hair growth and combat hair loss.

Use Rosemary oil

Massaging rosemary oil onto the scalp can stimulate blood circulation, which at the end promotes hair growth. This can also help inhibiting the production of dihydrotestosterone (DHT), a hormone associated with hair loss. Rosemary oil’s anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and antioxidant properties also improve hair quality.