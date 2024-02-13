Vymorozka, the hardest job in the world! Check details

Vymorozka has been dubbed as the hardest job in the world. Reports say this work, which can be translated as ‘freezing out’ seems to be the most tedious work that is done in some of the world’s harshest conditions.

Vymorozka is seen executed in the harbour of Yakutsk on the banks of the Lena River in the winter months when the temperature remains around minus 59 degree Celcius. Yakutia is Russia’s largest republic by landmass.

The work of Vymorozka involves chipping away of the ice encasing the ships which look for areas in need of repair. This is done when the vessels are docked in the harbour of Yakutsk during the winter months.

The locals of Yakutia describe ‘vymorozka’ as one of the hardest jobs in the world, though the workers themselves claim it’s all a matter of perspective.

The scene of Vymorozka can be witnessed through a low flying drone at the snow-covered shipyard in Russia’s Far East. We can see that workers toil in extreme cold conditons to maintain the hulking vessels during the bitter Siberian winter.

Vymorozka requires stamina and strength, other than extreme precision. The work also needs skill. Like, the labourers should not cut the ice too quickly as it will lead to breaking through to the water below. And still if someone does so, the carved dugout can be submerged. In this work, the colder the weather, the better the ie freezing and the smoother the job.