Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has rescheduled the date line of the online applications process for the recruitment to the posts of Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk) and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts) due to covid-19 pandemic. Now the starting date of online application and registration will begin from May 15, 2021 to May 1, 2021 and the last date of application and fee submission has been extended to June 15, 2021 instead of May 31, 2021.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UP Police Recruitment 2021 on its official website uppbpb.gov.in on or before June 15, 2021.

A total of 1329 vacancies will be filled up with this recruitment of which 624 posts are for UP Police Clerk, 358 posts for UP Police Accounts and 295 posts for Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential).

Candidates interested can check important dates, eligibility criteria and other details below.

Important Dates:

Opening date of online Applications – May 15, 2021

Last date of application- June 15, 2021

Last date for fee submission – June 15, 2021

Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 1329

Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential) – 295 Posts

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk) – 624 Posts

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts) – 358 Posts

SI (Vigilance)- 32 posts



ASI (Clerk) – 20 posts

Salary Details

Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential) – Pay Level-6 Rs 35, 400- Rs 1, 12,400 (Band Rs 9,300- Rs 34,800, Grade Pay – 4,200)

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk) – Pay Level-5 Rs 29,200- Rs 92,300 (Band Rs 5,200- Rs 20,200, Grade Pay – Rs 2,800)

Police Sub-Inspector (accounts) – Pay Level- 5 Rs 29,200- Rs 92,300 (Band Rs 5,200- Rs 20,200, Grade Pay – Rs 2,800)

Eligibility Criteria for UP Police Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification

Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential) – Candidates should have a Bachelor Degree in any stream from any recognized University. They should also have Hindi typing speed of 25 WPM & English Typing 30 WPM. Should be able to type 8- wpm in Stenographer Hindi. O Level Exam Passed.

Candidates should have a Bachelor Degree in any stream from any recognized University. They should also have Hindi typing speed of 25 WPM & English Typing 30 WPM. Should be able to type 8- wpm in Stenographer Hindi. O Level Exam Passed. Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk): Candidates should have a Bachelor Degree in any stream from any recognized University. They should also have Hindi typing speed of 25 WPM & English Typing 30 WPM and O Level Exam Passed.

Candidates should have a Bachelor Degree in any stream from any recognized University. They should also have Hindi typing speed of 25 WPM & English Typing 30 WPM and O Level Exam Passed. Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts) – Candidate should have graduated in Accounts or Commerce. Hindi typing speed of 15 wpm and O level passed.

Physical Eligibility

For Gen/OBC/SC a Male should be 163 cm in height have a 79-84 chest and can run up to 4.8km in 28 minutes.

For ST a Male should be 156 cm in height have a 77-82 chest and can run up to 4.8km in 28 minutes.

For Gen/OBC/SC a female should be 150 cm in height and can run up to 2.4 km in 16 minutes.

For ST a Male should be 145 cm in height and can run up to 2.4km in 16 minutes.

Age Limit

Minimum age limit- 21 years

Maximum age limit- 28 Years

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of online written exam, Document Verification & PST, Computer Typing and Stenography Test, Final Merit List, Medical Test and Personality Test.

How to Apply for UP Police Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible applicants who are interested in the posts can apply for them through online mode on official website uppbpb.gov.in from 15th May to June 15, 2021. The last date for application fee submission is June 15, 2021.

Application Fee

General / OBC – Rs 400

SC / ST – Rs 400

All Category Female – Rs 400

Important Links

Official Notification PDF

Official Notification Of Rescheduling Of Appointed Dates

Official Website