Underwater Train In India: Is Set To Be A Reality Soon, See Details

Kolkata/Bhubaneswar: The first underwater train in India is all set to be inaugurated in Kolkata the capital city of West Bengal.

The construction of India’s first underwater tunnel in Kolkata under the Hooghly river for establishing metro connectivity.

The underwater train is set to start connectivity between Howrah-Kolkata and will be made fully functional by 2023.

The tunnel corridor is built 33 meters below the riverbed, it will be 16.6 km long east-west stretch, 520 metres will be under the river bed.

The Kolkata East-West Metro line is being constructed by Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRCL) and is the underwater tunnel that will go beneath the Hooghly river.

The Site Supervisor Mithun Ghosh, while speaking to a popular news agency said that there will be walkways in the tunnels for evacuation of passengers in case of emergency.

He further said that almost 80 per cent of the work of the East-west Howrah Metro station is completed and expected that the full-fledged service may start from 2023.