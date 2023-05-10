TS SSC results 2023 out: Know how to check

Advertisement

TS SSC result 2023 has been declared for around 4.6 lakh students at 12 noon today, May 10. Students who have appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website of BSE Telangana – bse.telangana.gov.in and bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

Candidates need to enter the TS SSC Hall Ticket 2023 Number to check and download the TS SSC Marks memo 2023. Check the direct link and steps to access the TS SSC Results.

The state Education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy has announced the Telangana Board SSC Result 2023 on a press conference. The minister said that 86.6 per cent Telangana 10th Students have cleared the exam.

The overall pass percentage for TS SSC is 86.6 percent. The pass percentage for boys is 84.68 and for girls the pass percentage stands at 88.53.

According to reports, around 5 lakh students appeared in the TS SSC final exam this year.

To pass the Class 10 final exam, 35 per cent marks in each subject and an overall percentage of 35 are required.

How to check TS SSC Results 2023

Step-1: Go to the official website-bse.telangana.gov.in

Step-2: On the homepage, click on the TS SSC Result 2023 link

Step-3: Log in using TS SSC Hall ticket number

Step-4: TS SSC Marks memo would be seen on the page.

Step-5: Check and download the marks memo

Step-6: Take a print out for the future references

TS SSC Result 2023 Helpline Number

You can also know your results by contacting the Tele-Manas helpline number. who have appeared for the Telangana 1st year and 2nd year exams can dial on Tele-manas helpline number 14416. The toll free number is available 24*7 for students to provide them mental support.