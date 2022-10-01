Try these coffee recipes this ‘World Coffee Day’

On this World Coffee Day what better way to celebrate than by using your barista skills and demonstrating, and whipping up some unique and delicious coffee.

Here are a few recipes to share a cup with your confidants.

THE COLD COFFEE COOKIE CRUNCH:

Category: Cold Beverage. Your favourite Thick cold coffee blend with ice cream and topped with whipped cream and crispy chocolate chip cookie

Ingredients

. Milk (120 ml)

. Vanilla ice cream (1 scoop – 100ml)

. Espresso (2 Shot-60ml)

. HCF – Chocolate syrup (20ml)

. Sugar syrup (20ml)

. Ice cubes (70 grams) ( Around 3-4 cubes)

. Whipped cream (1 shot)

. Chocolate chip cookie (2 cookies)

Method

. Blend together milk, espresso, vanilla ice cream and ice cubes in Hamilton blender for 30-45 sec. until smooth.

. Take a pilsner glass pour HCF in bottom of the glass, Pour mixture into it add 1 shot of whipped cream

. Take a cookie, break it into 2 pieces and keep top of the whipped cream

CAPPUCCINO WITH FLAVOURS:

Category: Hot Beverage. Your favourite Cappuccino with flavors

Serve Ware: Regular 170 ( large 300 ml ) Cappuccino cup

Ingredients

. Milk (120 ml)

. Espresso (1 Shot – 30 ml)

. Caramel Sauce / HCF (Chocolate syrup/ Irish syrup/Hazelnut syrup/ butter rum syrup/ gingerbread syrup/ Vanilla syrup (15 ml)

Method

. Take a pre-heated cappuccino cup

. Make a fresh cappuccino add 30 ml flavours on the top of coffee

SWISS HOT CHOCOLATE:

Category: Hot Beverage. Your favourite Hot chocolate

Serve Ware 300 Ml Kenyan Mug

Ingredients

. Milk (200ml)

. Chocolate powder (5gms- 2 sachet )

. HCF – Chocolate syrup (20ml)

Method

. Take a milk steamer Add 2 sachets of chocolate powder, Milk, And HCF steam all together up to 90 degrees, Pour into a Kenyan mug

FLAVOUR FRAPPE:

Category: Cold Beverage. Your favourite cold coffee blended with ice -cream.

Serve Ware: 360 Ml Pilsner glass or Linz glass Ingredients

Ingredients

. Milk (150 ml)

. Espresso (2 Shot – 60ml)

. Vanilla ice cream (2 scoops – 200 ml)

. Hazelnut OR Irish (20 ml)

. HCF – Chocolate syrup (20 ml)

. Chocolate chips to garnish

Method

Blend together milk, espresso, and vanilla ice cream in a Hamilton blender for 30-40 sec. until smooth. Take a pilsner glass, Glaze the glass with HCF to add flavour, and pour the mixture into it Garnish with Chocolate chips