This country introduces 5-year multiple-entry tourist visa for Indians; Check details

Dubai has introduced a five-year multiple-entry tourist visa to boost travel between India and the Gulf nation.

As per reports, in yesteryear, about 2.46 million Indians visited Dubai, a 25 per cent rise from the pre-Covid-19 pandemic era. With this number of tourist, an exceptional 34 per cent year-on-year growth was seen in the gulf nation.

Meanwhile, the city hosted 1.84 million tourists from India in 2022, while in 2019, it welcomed 1.97 million visitors. In order to boost the number of tourist in the place, the gulf nation has introduced the five-year multiple-entry tourist visa for Indians.

As per the official reports, eligible Indian nationals can now enjoy the convenience of multiple entries into Dubai for five years, with each stay allowed up to 90 days. This multiple-entry visa can be extended once for a similar period, ensuring that the total stay does not exceed 180 days within a year.

Meanwhile, to qualify for the visa, applicants must meet specific requirements, including possessing a bank balance of $4,000 (approximately Rs 3,31,542) or its equivalent in foreign currencies during the last six months and having valid health insurance coverage applicable in the UAE.

Through this visa, tourists can leverage multiple entries and exits, providing operational flexibility for business engagements, leisure travel, and seamless connectivity, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) said.

While informing about the new visa facility, Bader Ali Habib, Regional Head of Proximity Markets at Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, said, “As a key market for Dubai, India will continue to play an integral role in enabling us to achieve the goals of the D33 Agenda, further reinforcing Dubai’s position as a hub for business, investment and tourism.”

“Our inbound visitation from India in 2023 was outstanding, contributing to a record-breaking performance by our tourism sector,” he further added.