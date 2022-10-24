Tasty food to try this Diwali, see recipes here

New Delhi: Diwali is a festival of lights, fireworks and food. It is one of the biggest and grandest festivals. Diwali is a festival commemorated to mark joy, victory, and harmony and every festival is incomplete without some tasty delicacies.

Here are some tasty recipes curated by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Executive Chef of The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa to add more delight to your Diwali celebrations.

1. PINEAPPLE & BADAM HALWA:

Ingredients:

Pineapple fresh

Almond

Desi Ghee

Sugar

Khoya danedar (Reduced milk)

Green Cardamoms (powder)

Cashewnut chopped

Method:

First, rinse, peel and finely chop the pineapple

Heat ghee in a heavy pan on medium flame. Add the chopped pineapple and mix well with the ghee. Cook pineapple on medium flame. Continue to stir until the moisture dries up. Add almonds and saute continues till halwa turns thick. Before adding almonds, boil the almonds for 2 mins, remove the skin and then blend it in a blender.

Add sugar and saute continues until it’s mixed well. Add khoya and keep stirring to avoid burning. Switch off the flame. Add nuts and cardamom powder, mix well and serve it hot or cold

2. CRUNCHY CHOCOLATE:

Ingredients:

Dark chocolate

Milk chocolate

Almonds

Cashew nuts

Dates

Pista

Red cherry

Raisins

Method:

Take all dry fruits and chop. Take milk chocolate and dark chocolate compound and mix equal portions in each bowl. Then put in to the double boiler and heat for 5 min. and stir. Now mix chopped dry fruits in this melted mixture.

Take any shaped mould and fill it for good shape and freeze it for at least two hours. Garnish with nuts or dry chocolate or as per your choice and enjoy!

3. GULAB KULFI:

Ingredients:

Sugar

Full cream milk

Corn flour

Cardamom powder

Almond chopped

Gulkand

Rose water

Fresh cream

Rose petal

Method:

Heat milk in a pan medium over low heat; let it boil for 10 minutes. Add sugar and stir well. Let the milk boil until sugar dissolves completely. Add the corn flour into the milk and whisk well to dissolve completely

Reduce the heat to low and keep stirring for 10 minutes. Once the milk has thickened, add cardamom powder, almond and gulkand. Stir well until the gulkand is combined well. Add cream and rose water, mix well. Let it boil for 2-3 minutes

Turn off the heat and let the kulfi mixture cool. Now pour the kulfi mixture in kulfi mould , cover it and freeze for at least 6 hours or till the kulfi is well set

Now take out the kulfis from the mould with the help of a knife and garnish with rose petals and serve

4. THAI STEAMED CORN BALLS:

Ingredients:

American corn

Yellow Curry paste

Lemon leaves, finely chopped

Coconut milk powder

Lemon juice

Corn flour

Baking powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Cook the corn for at least 05mins and put it into the blender to make a smooth paste

Add in this paste, coconut milk, lemon leaves, lemon juice, yellow curry paste, corn flour, baking powder, salt and pepper. Mix all together well to make smooth mixture

Make small balls of the mixture and line them in steamer and steam them for 10 mins. Garnish, serve hot with yellow curry sauce