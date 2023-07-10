Stay healthy during monsoon season with these simple diet-tricks!

A nutritious diet and the right choice of food can make your monsoon, happy and healthy. Read to know more!

Miscellany
By KalingaTV Bureau 0
foods for monsoon

Monsoon season seems like the ideal time to enjoy your evenings with a cup of tea, sit back, and relax. However, it is important to keep in mind that the rainy season comes with a lot of potential health issues. During the rainy season, the human body is likely to become a host to a lot of diseases and health problems, that can harm our body’s immune system.

Nevertheless, there are some very easy solutions to make these worries go whoosssh!

A nutritious diet and the right choice of fruits and vegetables can help you combat health issues during rainy season. Additionally, it is to be taken care that fruits and vegetables are stored fresh and washed properly before being cooked. For better results, they can be soaked in a mixture of water and vinegar. this helps in getting rid of the dust particles on them.

Scroll to know what all foods during monsoon are likely to be beneficial for your health.

1) Fresh fruits

Monsoon-special fruits like peaches, pomegranate, cherries, and green almonds, are filled with vitamin A, vitamin C, fiber, and anti-oxidants. These build up our immunity system to fight against infections. It is important to avoid consuming pre-cut fruits from outside vendors.

Must Read

Positive thinking makes life easy to go; Know how you can…

AIIMS Mock NExT 2023: Apply now! Registration ending on July…

Why women are more at risk of getting a heart attack than…

2) Proteins and Probiotics

Remember to include eggs and lots of pulses in your daily diet under your foods for monsoon as they are the best source of protein. These help in fighting against cough and cold. Probiotics like curd, buttermilk, pickled veggies help the human body to fight the disease-causing bacteria.

3) Garlic, Ginger, and Pepper

These seasonings are easy-to-add in regular home cooked meals. Ginger, garlic, and pepper have anti-viral properties and fight chills and fever. While garlic acts as an effective immune booster, ginger tea can be your go to solution in case for throat pain. These help in digestion as well.

4) Turmeric and Kesar milk

A glass of warm milk mixed with turmeric or kesar is a powerful monsoon drink. With anti-oxidant properties, one glass of milk can wonderfully fight against the regular monsoon infections.

You might also like
Miscellany

Know how to incorporate garlic in daily dies for maximum health benefits

Miscellany

First public health garden with over 270 medicinal plants opens in Uttarakhand

Miscellany

World Chocolate Day 2023: Try these easy yet yummy chocolate recipes to satisfy your…

Miscellany

Homophobic name-calling can affect mental health: Study

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans