Stay healthy during monsoon season with these simple diet-tricks!

Monsoon season seems like the ideal time to enjoy your evenings with a cup of tea, sit back, and relax. However, it is important to keep in mind that the rainy season comes with a lot of potential health issues. During the rainy season, the human body is likely to become a host to a lot of diseases and health problems, that can harm our body’s immune system.

Nevertheless, there are some very easy solutions to make these worries go whoosssh!

A nutritious diet and the right choice of fruits and vegetables can help you combat health issues during rainy season. Additionally, it is to be taken care that fruits and vegetables are stored fresh and washed properly before being cooked. For better results, they can be soaked in a mixture of water and vinegar. this helps in getting rid of the dust particles on them.

Scroll to know what all foods during monsoon are likely to be beneficial for your health.

1) Fresh fruits

Monsoon-special fruits like peaches, pomegranate, cherries, and green almonds, are filled with vitamin A, vitamin C, fiber, and anti-oxidants. These build up our immunity system to fight against infections. It is important to avoid consuming pre-cut fruits from outside vendors.

2) Proteins and Probiotics

Remember to include eggs and lots of pulses in your daily diet under your foods for monsoon as they are the best source of protein. These help in fighting against cough and cold. Probiotics like curd, buttermilk, pickled veggies help the human body to fight the disease-causing bacteria.

3) Garlic, Ginger, and Pepper

These seasonings are easy-to-add in regular home cooked meals. Ginger, garlic, and pepper have anti-viral properties and fight chills and fever. While garlic acts as an effective immune booster, ginger tea can be your go to solution in case for throat pain. These help in digestion as well.

4) Turmeric and Kesar milk

A glass of warm milk mixed with turmeric or kesar is a powerful monsoon drink. With anti-oxidant properties, one glass of milk can wonderfully fight against the regular monsoon infections.