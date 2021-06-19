SBI issues important alert for all customers, check details

The country’s largest bank State Bank of India (SBI) has issued an important alert for its customers. Everyone must know about this development as they may face problem if do not follow this.
The SBI on its Twitter handle said, “We advise our customers to be alert of fraudsters and not to share any sensitive details online or download any app from an unknown source.”
Here are some more precautions which the bank asked the customers to follow:
- Please do not share your credential like date of birth, debit card no, internet banking user ID/ Password, debit card PIN, CVC, OTP, etc.
- Beware of fraudsters pretending to be calling from SBI, RBI, Govt. office, police, KYC authority.
- Do not download any mobile app based on telephone calls/ emails from unknown source.
- Avoid clicking on attachments received in mails from unknown sources.
- Do not respond to unsolicited offers, however attractive, received through emails, SMSs and other social media.
— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) June 18, 2021