Saksham Scholarship: Class 9-12 Students to get Rs 10,000

Saksham Scholarship Program for Drivers’ Children is an initiative by Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Limited (MMFSL) to provide financial assistance to the children of drivers’ community to support them in continuing their education.

The scholarship is open for students from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka, who are studying in Classes 9 to 12.

Eligibility of Saksham Scholarship:

Open for students from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka.

Applicants must be studying in Class 9 to 12.

Applicants must have secured 60% and above marks in their previous class.

One of the parents should be a driver (all light motor vehicles and small commercial vehicles such as Taxi, Jeep, Car & delivery vans such as Pickup, magic, school van, etc.) and should hold a valid driving license.

Annual family income of the applicants from all sources should not be more than Rs 3,00,000

Note:

Preference will be given to girl students.

Scholarships will be granted to a maximum of two students per family.

Children or family members of Mahindra Finance & Buddy4Study are not eligible.

Benefits:

Rs 10,000 for 1 year

Documents:

Marksheet of the previous qualifying examination

Photo identity proof (Aadhaar card, voter ID card, driving license, PAN card)

Proof of family income (Form 16A, income certificate from a government authority, salary slips, etc.)

Admission proof (Fee receipt, admission letter, institution ID card, bonafide certificate)

Bank account details of the applicant (cancelled cheque, passbook copy)

Commercial driving license (for taxi, cab, minivan, school van, magic/pick-up, etc.)

Contract copy or income proof or employee ID card (for cab driver’s profile if they don’t possess a commercial driving license)

Address proof (Domicile certificate, residential certificate, telephone bill, ration card)

Photograph of the applicant

How can you apply?

Deadline: