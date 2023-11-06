CLAT 2024: Deadline for registration for UG, PG law entrance exam extended, check details

New Delhi: Good news for the students who have not registered themselves for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), the deadline for the registration has been extended.

It is to be noted here that the registration for the CLAT 2024 was slated to close on November 3, however, now it has been extended upto November 10. They can now register at consortiumofnlus.ac.in for the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) till 11:59 PM on November 10.

“The last date for submission of UG and PG CLAT 2024 online applications has been extended till Friday, November 10, 2023, 11:59 P.M,” read a notification issued by the Consortium of National Law Universities.

The General/OBC/PWD/NRI candidates will have to pay Rs 4000 as application fee, while the SC/ST/BPL category candidates need to make an online payment of Rs 3500.

Know how to apply for CLAT 2024:

Candidates need to visit the official website (consortiumofnlus.ac.in) in order to register for CLAT 2024. Then click on the application link.

Register yourself and then login.

Fill the application form, upload the documents and pay the application fee before clicking on the submit bottom.

Download the CLAT form and take a print out of it for further use.

The CLAT 2024 exam is scheduled to be held on December 3, 2023. The national level entrance exam is conducted for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India.