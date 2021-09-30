Customers who have savings accounts in the post office will have read this news to know the new rules which will be followed from October 1.

The savings account holders will have to pay new charges for financial and non-financial transactions done at ATMs in a month from next month.

The department of the post has issued a circular in this regard saying that the change in the charges on the ATM card transaction is going to change from October 1.

According to the circular, the post office will now charge Rs 125 plus GST for the annual maintenance of ATM/debit cards and Rs 12 plus GST inclusive for SMS alerts. These charges will come into effect from October 1 and will remain in force till September 30, 2022.

Likewise, from October 1, a Post Office savings account holder will have to pay Rs 300 plus GST to get a duplicate debit card in case of loss or theft. He/ she be charged Rs 50 plus GST for getting a new PIN, for which the account holder will have to go to the branch.

The customers, whose ATM or POS transactions are refused due to lack of balance in the savings account, will be asked to pay Rs 20 plus GST to get the services from the next month.

Apart from this, financial transactions will be charged Rs 10 plus GST per transaction after five free transactions at India Post’s ATMs while Rs 5 plus GST will be charged for non-financial transactions per transaction after five free transactions.

According to reports, one will have to pay Rs 8 plus GST for using the ATMs of other banks beyond the three free transactions in metro cities or five free transactions in non-metro cities.

In order to withdraw cash at Point of Service (POS), the debit cardholders will have to pay 1% of the transaction but subject to a maximum of Rs 5 per transaction.