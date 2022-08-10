PM Kisan Samman Nidhi- Special Campaign for KYC Completion

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana was launched by PM Narendra Modi led government on 1st December 2018.

Under this scheme, small farmers are given monetary support of Rs 6000 annually, in installments of Rs 2000 every four months.

The money is transferred directly into the bank account of the farmer or the farmer’s family members. The scheme also defines family as husband, wife, and minor children.

Since having been launched, over 11 crore farmers throughout India have received financial aid in 11 installments through this scheme. Now, they are eagerly waiting for the 12th installment which is supposed to be deposited in their bank accounts between August 1 and November 30.

However, it has been noticed that some farmers have not completed the process of e-KYC which is mandatory for PMKISAN registered farmers has not been completed by many beneficiaries. It has been declared that the farmers who have not yet completed the e-KYC process will not be able to receive the 12th installment.

The last date for completing e-KYC has already been extended thrice by the government, with the last extension being till July 31. This time no more extensions have been given, meaning there might be a delay in the process of transferring money for the 12th installment if all the formalities are not completed on time.

The government will be running a special campaign on August 10 and 11 to help the farmers complete the KYC process. Following this, the farmers left out of KYC process will be notified between August 16 and 23.

Since the government noticed that some people have been taking undue advantage of this scheme, the e-KYC process has been made mandatory.

People who are eligible for this scheme include:

Landholding farmer’s families with cultivable land in their name

Farmers from both rural and urban areas

Small and marginal farmer families

There are some people, who are not eligible for this scheme, including: