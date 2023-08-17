Pig kidney transplanted into brain-dead person, works for more than 30 days

Pig kidney transplanted into brain-dead person recently and it worked successfully for more than a month. This achievement has been seen as a big step towards transplant of animal organs into human body.

These days scientists and doctors are experimenting on the subject of animal organ transplant into human body to save human lives. The bodies that have been voluntarily donated for research are playing a big role to get an answer to this type of medical examinations.

In this context recently the doctors carried out the said experiment in which they edited a pig kidney to suit it to a human body and then transplanted the same to the body of a brain-dead person. To everybody’s astonishment even after 32 days the kidney was working properly. This achievement has been considered as the longest time that a pig kidney worked in the body of a human, though of course the human is dead. The researchers will also continue to track the kidney’s performance for another month.

When asked whether the transplanted kidney will work normally in a human, Dr. Robert Montgomery, director of NYU Langone’s transplant institute, who carried out the experiment along with his team reportedly said that so far it seems it will work.

Reports say, the next step will be such a transplant may be then carried out in a living human being.

On July 14 Montgomery along with his team reportedly replaced a deceased man’s kidney with a single kidney of a genetically modified pig. It was seen that the kidney immediately start working and produced urine.