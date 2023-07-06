Not filed your ITR yet? Know the important dates in 2023

In the current income tax filing month in India, it is important for tax payers to be well aware of the specific deadlines for submitting their Income Tax Returns (ITRs) based on their respective financial situations. To facilitate the process, here is a comprehensive list of filing deadlines for different types of tax payers. Scroll to read.

Income Tax Returns 2023 Important dates

Taxpayers whose accounts have not been audited: July 31, 2023

Taxpayers required to file Transfer Pricing (TP) audit report (Form No. 3CEB): November 30, 2023

Partners in a firm subject to TP audit (Form No. 3CEB): November 30, 2023

Spouses of partners in a firm subject to TP audit (Form No. 3CEB): November 30, 2023. In case the husband or the wife is subject to section 5A, the deadline still remains November 30, 2023.

Companies not requiring TP audit (Form No. 3CEB): October 31, 2023

Accounts audited under Income Tax Act or any other law: October 31, 2023

It is of utmost importance for all taxpayers to adhere to these deadlines in order to avoid penalties or any other legal implications. Filing the ITR within the provided deadlines ensure their compliance to the taxation regulations of the country.