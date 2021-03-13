National Mineral Development Corporation Limited (NMDC) has invited application for the recruitment to the post of Field Attendant, Maintenance Assistant, MCO and Others in different departments on its Official website i.e. www.nmdc.co.in.

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode or offline mode on or before 31st March 2021.

Important Dates:

Starting of online application- March 11, 2021 from 10 AM.

Last date of online application- March 31, 2021 till 11:59 PM

Vacancy Details:

Total vacancies- 304

Field Attendant (Trainee) RS-01 – 65 Posts

Maintenance Assistant (Mech) (Trainee) – 148 Posts

Maintenance Assistant (Elect) (Trainee) – 81 Posts

Blaster Gr-II (Trainee) – 1 Post

MCO Gr-III (Trainee) – 9 Posts

Salary Details:

Field Attendant (Trainee) RS-01 -Rs 18,100 – Rs 31,850

Maintenance Assistant (Mech) (Trainee) – Rs 18,700- Rs 32,940

Maintenance Assistant (Elect) (Trainee) – Rs 18,700-Rs 32, 940

Blaster Gr-II (Trainee) – Rs 19,900- Rs 35,040

MCO Gr-III (Trainee) – Rs 19,900-Rs 35,040

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

Field Attendant (Trainee) RS-01 – The candidate be a Middle Pass or ITI pass.

Maintenance Assistant (Mech) (Trainee) – The candidate must have a degree in ITI degree in Welding/Fitter/ Machinist/ Motor Mechanic / Diesel Mechanic/Auto Electrician.

Maintenance Assistant (Elect) (Trainee) – The applicant must have an ITI degree in Electrical Trade.

Blaster Gr-II (Trainee) – The applicant must have a Matriculation degree / ITI degree with Blaster /Mining Mate certificate and First Aid certificate. Experience of 3 years in blasting operation.

MCO Gr-III (Trainee) – The applicant must have done Three years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with Heavy Vehicle Driving License.

Age Limit:

Minimum age- 18 years

Maximum age- 30 years

(There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Selection Criteria

The mode of selection consists of a Written Test and a Physical Ability Test/Trade Test.

How to apply for NMDC Recruitment 2021:

Interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on or before 31st March 2021. Or if they like, candidates can also apply offline by sending a duly filled application in the prescribed format to Post Box No.1383, Post Office, Humayun Nagar, Hyderabad, Telangana State, Pin- 500028 on or before 15 April 2021.

Candidates are required to superscribe on the envelope i.e., the Employment notification number, name of the post and name of the Complex/Project for which they are applying while sending the application without which such applications are liable to be rejected.

Application Fee:

For Others- Rs 150.

(No fee for SC/ST/PwD/Ex-Servicemen)

Important Links:

Official Notification

Official Website

Apply Online