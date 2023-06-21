NASA videos show shocking visuals of Global Carbon Emissions on Earth leading global warming

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has released some videos of the Carbon Emissions around different places of the Earth. The shocking visuals show how human activity is increasing the atmospheric concentration of carbon dioxide leading to Global warming.

As the population around the world is rising, so as the emission of carbon dioxide. Various human activity has been emitting carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. As we all know the carbon dioxide affects the radiation of heat back into space and contributes to global warming.

NASA has shared three separate videos covering various parts of the world including North and South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia, In each of these videos, the carbon emission from different parts of our world is shown. The videos further highlight carbon emissions, and carbon absorption by trees and oceans. The videos show CO2 being released to Earth’s atmosphere over the course of the year 2021, said NASA.

The video shows the carbon emission by fossil fuels in orange, burning biomass in red and the CO2 absorbed by land ecosystems in green, and the ocean in blue.

The video shows concentration of carbon emissions in North America, particularly in the Northeastern part of the US, which are the pollution hotspots. While the pulsing green light over South America represents the absorption of carbon dioxide by Amazon rainforests during daylight hours. The high concentration of carbon dioxide over European countries and Saudi Arabia is evident. The green pulsing of the sub-Saharan region shows the absorption of CO2 by the forests. NASA has also shown the visuals of the carbon emission in Asia and Australia. Australia shows less emissions due to lesser population density in the country.

According to experts, the rise in carbon dioxide in the Earth atmosphere is supercharging the greenhouse effect, which is causing global temperatures to rise.

“New computer modeling techniques in NASA’s Global Modeling and Assimilation Office allow us to dissect our atmosphere and understand some of the major contributors to this runaway insulator,” says NASA in the blog post.

(Source: NASA Scientific Visualization Studio)

