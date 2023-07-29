Muharram 2023: Know the History, Significance of Islamic new year

Muharram, the first month in the Hijri calendar, holds great importance for the Muslim community as it marks the beginning of the new year. It is considered the second holiest month after Ramadan. During this time, Muslims mourn the death of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, making it a period of intense grief.

History and Commemoration

Muharram holds historical significance for both Sunni and Shia Muslims. It commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain and his son, who were tragically killed in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD, following severe torture by the army of Yazid I. The Shia community mourns his death with a procession on Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram. Some individuals even engage in self-flagellation to symbolize Imam Hussain’s suffering. People carry tazias, miniature replicas of Imam Hussain’s tomb, made from bamboo or wood and adorned with colorful paper and fabrics.

Observances and Significance

The term “Muharram” means “forbidden and sinful,” signifying that the community refrains from warfare during this time. It is a solemn period of sorrow and remembrance of Hazrat Imam Hussain’s death. Sunni Muslims observe fasts during daylight hours on the ninth and 10th or the 10th and 11th day of the month. Special prayer meetings are held in mosques, and many wear black or green clothes as a part of the mourning tradition.

Date and Lunar Calendar

The Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle, resulting in varying dates of Muharram each year in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Muharram began on the evening of July 19 and will conclude after a ten-day mourning period on July 29.