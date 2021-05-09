MES Recruitment 2021: Apply Online For Over 500 Posts In Military Engineer Services; Last Date Extended

Good news for job aspirants who wants to work in the Military as the deadline to apply for the MES Recruitment 2021 of Draughtsman and supervisor posts has been extended due to 17th May, 2021.

Previously the lat date of application was 16th April 2021.

The Military Engineer Services (MES) has invited application from candidates for the recruitment to the posts of Supervisor (B/S) & Draughtsman (D’ Man) on the official website and in the employment newspaper.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Military Engineer Services Recruitment on or before May 17, 2021 on official website of MES -mes.gov.in.

A total of 502 vacancies in Military Engineer Services will be filled with the MES Recruitment 2021 of which 450 are for Supervisor Posts and 52 are for Draughtsman Posts under Ministry of Defence (GOI).

Important Dates

Starting Date of MES Application – March 22, 2021

Extended Last Date of MES Application – May 17, 2021

Tentative date for written test- May 20, 2021

Vacancy Details for MES Recruitment 2021

Total Posts – 502

Supervisor – 450 Posts

Draughtsman – 52 Posts

Salary Details

Supervisor – Pay Level 6 (Rs. 35400-1112400)

Draughtsman – Pay Level 6 (Rs. 35400-1112400)

Eligibility Criteria for MES Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification:

Draughtsman – The candidate should have a Diploma in Architectural Assistantship from a recognized institute/university.

Supervisor – The candidate should have a Master’s degree with economics or commerce or statistics/business studies or public administration and one year experience OR

Graduation in economics or commerce or statistics/business studies or public administration. Diploma in Material Management/ Warehousing Management/ Purchasing/ Logistics/ Public Procurement) and 2 years of experience

Age Limit

18 to 30 Years

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of written test

How to Apply for MES Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can apply online from 22 March to 17 May 2021 on official website.

Application Fee

For general- Rs. 100

Women/ SC/ ST/ PWD/ ESM – No Fee

Important Links

MES Last Date Extension

MES Notification Download

Other Details

MES Online Application Link