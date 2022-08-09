Employees working in private companies, get a UAN number through which they can access all information on their EPFO ​​account. However, when the person changes jobs, a new EPFO account is created through your old UAN number.

But the fund in the old account doesn’t transfer to the new one. To avail of the services, one must merge accounts by visiting EPFO’s website. This way one will be able to get information about their accounts in one place.

Login To Merge PF accounts

In order to merge two accounts one needs to visit the EPFO website first. Select the Services option and click on the ONE EMPLOYEE- ONE EPF ACCOUNT option. Following this, a form will open in the tab. Here, enter the PF account holder’s phone number, UAN number, and current member ID.

Complete The Process With OTP

After filling in all the details, you will receive an OTP on the registered mobile number. Enter the One Time Password in the portal where it is asked, and you will be able to see your old PF account. Now, fill in the PF account number and accept the declaration and click on submit. After a few days, when the verification process is completed, your account will be merged.

Check PF Balance Online

To check the balance in your PF account, go to https://passbook.epfindia.gov.in/MemberPassBook/Login and log in to your account using your UAN number and password. Do not forget the captcha code. A new page will open in the tab, look at the drop-down menu and select your UAN number from there. There you can see your account balance.

Check Balance Through Registered Mobile Number

Information related to one’s PF account can easily be gained through a registered number. EPFO also provides a missed call service ​​through which one can get the account balance information on their phones. For this, give a missed call on 011-22901406 from your registered mobile number.