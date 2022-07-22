If you also have a PF account in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), you will get the benefit of Rs 7 lakh without doing anything. Actually, the EPFO ​​members get the facility of insurance cover under the Employee Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme (EDLI). In the scheme, a maximum insurance cover of Rs 7 lakh is paid to the nominee.

People working in private companies also get the benefit of up to Rs 7 lakh for free. So let’s know everything about it.

The EDLI scheme can be claimed on behalf of the nominee of the member employee in case of illness, accident or natural death of the employee. Now this cover is also available to the aggrieved family of those employees who have worked in more than one establishment within 12 months immediately before the death.

In EDLI, an employee does not have to pay any amount. If there is no nomination under the scheme, the coverage will be the spouse, unmarried daughters and minor sons of the deceased employee. If the minor who is claiming is less than 18 years of age, his guardian can claim on his behalf.

To withdraw money from the PF account, along with the form to be submitted with the employer, Form 5 IF of the insurance cover will also have to be submitted. The employer will verify this form. If the employer is not available, the form should be attested by either the Gazetted Officer, Magistrate, Chairman of the Gram Panchayat, Chairman/Secretary/Member of the Municipality or District Local Board, Postmaster or Sub Postmaster.

The EPFO has now started the facility of e-nomination to give information about the nominee. Those who are not enrolled in this, they are being given a chance. After this information like the name of the nominee, date of birth will be updated online.

(Credit: news18.com)