Lunar New Year 2024: Know the significance of Year of the Dragon

The Lunar New Year or Chinese New Year is based on moon cycles, falls on a different day every year, and marks the start of a new lunar calendar. The festival is celebrated for the arrival of spring.

This year, according to Chinese calendar, the Year of the Dragon has begun from February 10th. The Year of the Dragon will end on January 28, 2025, followed by the Year of the Snake.

In Chinese culture, a dragon symbolizes good luck, justice, prosperity and strength. It is a spirit and symbol in the culture. As per the legends, people born in the year of the dragon are seen as charismatic, intelligent, confident, powerful, naturally lucky and gifted.

The Chinese zodiac has twelve animal signs including Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig. Each of the signs are paired with an element. The year of the Dragon element is wood. Wood Dragons are considered introverted but successful leaders who are dedicated to their work.

These year of the animals comes once in a year. In the last century, the Year of the Dragon fell on 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000 and 2012. Next it will fall on 2036.

Meanwhile, on this day, family comes together to enjoy food and celebrates this joyous festival marking new beginnings. At the same time, many foods are associated with luck, happiness and well-being. Some of these foods include sweet rice balls, dumpling, longevity noodles, fish and shrimp.

As per the legends, the shape and name of these sweet rice balls represent the idea of togetherness. While, in Chinese culture, dumplings are a traditional symbol of wealth.

As the name suggests, these longevity noodles are linked to living a long and happy life. Fish is associated with prosperity in Chinese culture. At the same time, Shrimp represents liveliness, happiness, and good fortune. The Cantonese word for shrimp, ha, sounds like laughter.