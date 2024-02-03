Chinese New Year 2024: 5 lucky foods to eat to have prosperous year ahead

The Chinese New Year 2024 is around the corner. The day is celebrated as the beginning of a new year on the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar. In 2024, the Chinese New Year falls on February 10th. Usually, on this day, family comes together to enjoy food and celebrates this joyous festival marking new beginnings. At the same time, many foods are associated with luck, happiness and well-being. So here are five lucky food you can eat on the Chinese New Year to make your year lucky.

Sweet Rice Balls for Togetherness

As per the legends, the shape and name of these sweet rice balls represent the idea of togetherness. These sweet rice balls are called ‘Tang Yuan.’ The name sounds like the word “reunion” “tuan yuan” in Chinese. The sweet rice balls are sticky in texture and sweet in taste. The rice balls have a sweet red bean paste filling inside.

Dumpling for Wealth

In Chinese culture, dumplings are a traditional symbol of wealth. On Chinese New Year, family members gather together to make these dumplings by hand. The choice of flavours and fillings can vary from person to person. Generally, the filling consists of minced meat and finely chopped vegetables. The dough of the dumplings should be thin and elastic. Dumplings can be cooked by boiling, steaming, frying, or baking. Legend says that the more dumplings you eat during the New Year celebrations, the more money you will make.

Longevity Noodles for Longevity

As the name suggests, these longevity noodles are linked to living a long and happy life. Eating these longevity noodles is symbolic of you having a long life to live. The noodles are not broken or cut while cooking. These noodles are either fried or boiled and served in a bowl with broth.

Fish for Prosperity

Fish is associated with prosperity in Chinese culture. Eating fish on the New Year is a tradition to leave some leftovers as it is tied to the idea of having a surplus at the beginning of the New Year. Fish varieties including Crucian carp, Chinese mud carp, and catfish are considered auspicious.

Shrimp for Happiness

Shrimp represents liveliness, happiness, and good fortune. The Cantonese word for shrimp, ha, sounds like laughter. Enjoying shrimp with your family on the New Year will bring you happiness and joy ahead.