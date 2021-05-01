Coronavirus has not only destroyed different sectors of society but also has brought sorrows to thousands of people who have lost their dear and near one due to the deadly virus. Thousands of people are falling prey to the virus and are dying.

However, if you have lost a dear one or a family member in the Covid-19 pandemic, then you may get a Rs 2 lakh government insurance against unfortunate Covid death.

Here is how you can get the money.

First, you have to check, if the deceased has bought the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) in the financial year 2020-21, then can only the nominee or beneficiary can claim the insurance money.

The PMJJBY was launched on May 9, 2015. It is a government scheme that offers Rs 2 lakh term insurance cover to bank account holders in the age group of 18 to 50 years.

It is a one-year life insurance scheme stretching from 1st June to 31st May and is renewable every year. It offers life insurance cover for death due to any cause. So technically, death due to COVID is also covered. It also covers death due to murder and suicide.

The person applying for the scheme should have a savings account, as they have to give their consent to join the scheme and for auto-debit so that the premium payable money could be deducted automatically.

The premium payable is Rs 330 per annum for a cover of Rs 2 lakh. It is offered by Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and other life insurance companies who are willing to offer the product on similar terms. The insurance companies should have necessary approvals and tie-up with banks for the scheme.

There are some reports that the insurance claim has to be made within 30 days after the death of the insured person. However, one should not panic.

BankBazaar.com CEO, Adhil Shetty, said that the nominee should not panic as it takes weeks even months to obtain necessary documents such as death certificate, cause of death, discharge receipt and cancelled cheque leaf etc. And the claims will only be entertained 45 days after enrolment. If the death is accidental, then it is not necessary.

The banks have to forward duly completed claim form to the concerned insurance company within 30 days from the submission of the claim to it.