Know what to snack on and what not!

‘Snacking’ is daily activity that all people do at least twice a day. Snacking means munching onto smaller portions of food in between meals. Especially in today’s time where people have become too busy with life, many-a-times people tend to skip their meals and take snacks instead.

Studies have shown that the frequency of snacking has increased a lot in people. While snacking can be a source of instant energy, it is quite important to understand good and bad snacking habits. More than the frequency of snacking, it is Quality-Snacking that matters.

Snacking comprises of almost 25 per cent of our daily energy intake. That makes it even more essential for people to make the right choice between good and bad snacking habits. One might wonder now; What is in fact a good snack routine? Let us answer that for you.

Most of the munching items that we consider as snacks, contain a high amount of saturated fats, sugar, salt, and minimal nutritional value. Some healthy snack options include fruits, dry fruits, different types of nuts, seeds of vegetables like pumpkin, different types of salads, etc.

Next, read the following points that would sum up as a healthy snack routine for a human body:

Include a serving of fruits or grains in your morning snack to make it meet several daily nutritional needs of your body.

While considering an afternoon or mid-day snack, try to include more of carbohydrates, proteins, and good fats.

More than the amount of calories, focus on the count of nutrients in the snack.

While preparing a snack for yourself, try to include as much as whole foods possible, rather than processed foods.

Keep in mind, the size of the portion you prepare.

While more and more snacking is getting trendy and snack options seem trendy, it is essential to keep in mind that snacking should not replace a daily 3-course meal.

Know about some healthy snack options below: