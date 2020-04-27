Kerala Congress demands help for returning diaspora

Thiruvananthapuram, April 27 (IANS) The Congress in Kerala on Monday demanded that both the state and the Centre should come out with a slew of measures like subsidised return air tickets, temporary and long term financial support to help the returning Kerala diaspora.

With the Kerala government opening up a registration online facility at the state owned Norka-Roots website, by which over a lakh of Keralites especially in the Middle East have registered.

According to estimates, around 3 to 5 lakh Keralites are expected to return when the airport opens.

Former State Congress president M.M. Hassan asked the Centre to see that every diaspora who has lost his job in the Middle East be immediately paid a sum of 1000 UAE dirhams which is there in the Indian Community Welfare Fund in the custody of every Indian Embassy.

“Each time an Indian renews his or her passport there, a sum of $11 is charged. The money goes into the Embassy Fund and this can now be used for the returning diaspora. Pakistan had provided a 30 per cent discount for its nationals when they were flown back,” said Hassan and also requested the state and the Centre to formulate short and long term rehabilitation programmes.