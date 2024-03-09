Kalpana Fellowship program opens doors for women in India’s booming space industry, Check details

If you are a woman and planning to step into the booming space industry of India, here is a great opportunity for you. In order to give women scope to study aerospace with stipend, a Hyderabad-based startup, Skyroot Aerospace, has introduced a one-year program, called Kalpana Fellowship Scheme.

Named after the first Indian woman to step on space, Kalpana Chawla, the scholarship program offers selected candidates the opportunity to pursue a one-year research fellowship at Skyroot’s Max-Q campus in Hyderabad.

As per official information, the program benefits include mentoring by renowned space scientists, a competitive stipend and a fellowship certificate.

More Details

Important Dates

The application procedure is already open presently. It will conclude on March 20. The inaugural batch of the fellowship is scheduled to begin in July, however, the exact date is yet to be announced.

Educational Qualification

Applicants require to hold a BTech or MTech or PhD degree within the last two years with no professional experience. Final-year students can also apply for the Fellowship program.

Stipend

For BTech final-year students, the stipend amount is set to be Rs 30,000, while it is Rs 35,000 for MTech final-year students. BTech and MTech graduates will receive a stipend amount of Rs 50,000 and Rs 55,000 respectively. PhD holders can avail a stipend of Rs 80,000.

Selection Process

The selection process involves three steps:

Online test

Case study/problem statement

Technical interview

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of Fellowship program or kalpanafellowship.com for more details.