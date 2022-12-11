It is now mandatory to link PAN and Aadhaar, says IT department

The income tax department has issued a warning to taxpayers who are yet to link their PAN with their Aadhaar. As per the latest update on the tax department’s e-filing website.

The last date to complete this process is March 31, 2023.

The income tax department has issued the same warning from their official Twitter account.

As per Income-tax Act, 1961, it is mandatory for all PAN holders, who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their PAN with Aadhaar before 31.3.2023.

From 1.4.2023, the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative.

The last date is approaching soon.

Don’t delay, link it today! pic.twitter.com/OcvtJfewH2 — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) December 10, 2022

If the this process is not completed by the due date of March 31, 2023, then the PAN will become inoperative.

There is also a penalty of Rs 1000 for failing to do so before the due date.

Steps to pay penalty:

Before you start the process of paying penalty to link your PAN with your Aadhaar, ensure that you have following:

Valid PAN number

Valid Aadhaar number

Valid mobile number

Follow the steps below to pay penalty:

1- Visit TIN (egov-nsdl.com) for an e-payment of a late fee of Rs 1000.

2- Select the ‘Proceed’ option in non-TDS/TCS category Challan no./ITNS 280.

3- On the new webpage that opens, select ‘Tax applicable – (0021) – Income tax (other than companies)’ and type of payment ‘500 (other receipts)’.

4- Enter the other required details such as PAN, assessment year (2023-24), mode of payment (Net Banking/Debit card), Address, email, and mobile number.

5- Enter the captcha code and click on ‘Proceed’ to complete the payment.

Once the payment is made, you will need to wait for 4-5 days to complete the process, says the income tax dept website.

After 4-5 days, visit the income tax e-filing website to link your PAN with your Aadhaar. The steps to link PAN with Aadhaar are – Login on the e-filing portal > On Dashboard, under the Link Aadhaar to PAN option, click Link Aadhaar.

While linking your PAN with your Aadhaar ensure that your payment details are matching. If there is any discrepancy, then you need to lodge a grievance or contact the e-filing help desk for the same.