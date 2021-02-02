IOCL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Open For Various Apprentice Posts In Odisha And Other Eastern States, Apply Online

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has issued notification for recruitment of several vacancies in Technical Apprentice and Non-Technical Trade Apprentice posts in Eastern India.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online on the official website of Indian Oil Corporation Limited that is iocl.com on or before 26 February 2021.

A total of 505 vacancies are available in West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand & Assam Locations.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application – 28 January 2021

Last Date of Submission of Online Application – 26 February 2021

IOCL Apprentice Admit Card Date – 01 March 2021

IOCL Apprentice Exam Date – 14 March 2021

Result Date – 25 March 2021

Vacancy Details:

Technician Apprentice Posts:

Technician Apprentice-Mechanical

Technician Apprentice-Electrical

Technician Apprentice Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice-Civil

Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice-Electronics

State Wise Vacancy Details:

West Bengal– 123 Posts

Bihar – 40 Posts

Odisha – 32 Posts

Jharkhand – 17 Posts

Assam – 46 Posts

Trade Apprentice Posts:

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice – Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

State Wise Vacancy Details:

West Bengal – 90 Posts

Bihar – 30 Posts

Odisha – 30 Posts

Jharkhand – 20 Posts

Assam – 30 Posts

Trade Apprentice posts (Accountant) -21 Posts

Trade Apprentice posts (Data Entry Operator) (Fresher Apprentices):

West Bengal – 2 Posts

Bihar – 2 Posts

Odisha – 1 Post

Jharkhand – 1 Post

Assam – 1 Post

Trade Apprentice posts (Data Entry Operator) (Skill Certificate Holder)

West Bengal – 2 Posts

Bihar – 2 Posts

Odisha – 1 Post

Jharkhand – 1 Post

Assam – 1 Post

Trade Apprentice posts (Retail Sales Associate) (Fresher)

West Bengal – 2 Posts

Bihar – 1 Post

Odisha – 1 Post

Jharkhand – 1 Post

Assam – 1 Post

Trade Apprentice (Retail Sales Associate) (Skill Certificate Holders)

West Bengal – 2 Posts

Bihar – 1 Post

Odisha – 1 Post

Jharkhand – 1 Post

Assam – 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment:

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Trade Apprentice:

Fitter – Matric with Regular Full Time ITI recognized by NCVT / SCVT.

Electrician – Matric with Regular Full Time ITI (Electrician) course recognized by NCVT/SCVT.

Electronic Mechanic – Matric with Regular Full Time ITI (Electronic Mechanic) course recognized by NCVT/SCVT.

Instrument Mechanic – Matric with Regular Full Time ITI (Instrument Mechanic) course recognized by NCVT/SCVT.

Machinist – Matric with Regular Full Time ITI (Machinist) course recognized by NCVT/SCVT.

Technician Apprentice:

Mechanical- 3 years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from recognized Institute/University with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General, EWS & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST candidates against reserved positions.

Electrical – 3 years Diploma in Electrical Engineering from recognized Institute/University with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General, EWS & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST candidates against reserved positions.

Instrumentation – 3 years Diploma in Instrumentation Engineering from recognized Institute/University with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General, EWS & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST candidates against reserved positions.

Civil – 3 years Diploma in Civil Engineering from recognized Institute/University with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General, EWS & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST candidates against reserved positions.

Electrical & Electronics- 3 years Diploma in Electronics Engineering from recognized Institute/University with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General, EWS & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST candidates against reserved positions.

Trade Apprentice:

Accountant- Regular Full Time Graduate in any discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates and 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/University.

Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices) – Non-Graduate with 12th pass qualification.

Data Entry Operator (Skilled Certificate Holders) – Class XII or its equivalent with Skill Certificate holder in ‘Domestic Data Entry Operator’.

Retail Sales Associate (Fresher) – Non-Graduate with 12th pass qualification

Retail Sales Associate (Skilled Certificate Holders) – Minimum 12th pass. Additionally, candidates should possess Skill Certificate of ‘Retail Trainee Associate’ for training of less than one year issued by an awarding body recognized under National Skill Qualifications Framework or any other authority recognized by the Central Govt.

Age Limit:

18 to 24 years that the Minimum age is 18 years and maximum age limit is 24 years as on 31 January 2021.

Period of Apprenticeship Training:

12 Months for all disciplines except

Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices) will be having 15 Months training

Trade Apprentice – Retail Sales Associate (Fresher) will be having 14 Months Training

Selection Procedure for IOCL Apprentice Posts

The Selection process will be done on the basis of performance of the candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the Written Test and meeting notified eligibility criteria.

How to Apply for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

To apply for these posts

-First go to the official website iocl.com.

– After going to the official website, click on the application link.

– Submit your personal details.

– Take a print out.

Candidates are advised to register as a Trade Apprentice online in the Regional Directorate of Apprenticeship Training (RDAT) portal at https://apprenticeshipindia.org and as a Technician Apprentice online with the Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOPT) portal at https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/boat/commonRedirect/registermenunew!registermenunew.action

IOCL Apprentice Notification Download

Online Application Link

Official Website: