Intermittent fasting can increase death risk due to heart disease by 91 percent: Study

Intermittent fasting has become popularity, especially due to its promise of improved insulin sensitivity among diabetics. However, a recent study has claimed that intermittent fasting can increase the risk of death due to heart disease by 91 percent.

The study was presented at an international conference recently, where the experts said while the study’s data are not conclusive, they do flag the risks of intermittent fasting, and such diets should not be followed without consulting a doctor.

Reportedly, studies were conducted where the experts tracked participants on such diets for short periods, three months to a year, have shown benefits such as weight-loss, increased insulin sensitivity, and better control of diabetes. After this, data was also collected from the long-term impact of intermittent fasting, following 20,000 adults from a US database for eight to 17 years.

During the study, it was found that who ate all of their food in less than 8 hours per day had a 91 percent higher risk of death due to cardiovascular disease. Additionally, among the people who are already having heart disease, intermittent fasting increased the risk of death due to heart disease and stroke by 66%.

Meanwhile, there have been studies over the years that show intermittent fasting helps in burning fat, triggers essential cellular functions that can improve metabolism, improves insulin sensitivity, reduces blood glucose levels, and improves gut health. Additionally, another study unveiled that it improves autophagy, while it can also benefit for dementias and Alzheimer’s disease.

It is worth mentioning here that intermittent fasting is essentially a time-restricted diet, where the day’s calorie requirements are consumed over a period of eight to twelve hours, with participants fasting for the rest of the day.