Experiencing extremely bad headache for a long time? Must visit your physician today

Experiencing extremely bad headache for a long time should not be ignored. Rather the person who is experiencing it should must visit a doctor because doctors suggest that a headache that lasts more than a few days should never be ignored.

Recently, spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev underwent brain surgery. Reportedly, the emergency of the surgery was due to internal bleeding. The doctors performed an urgent brain surgery to address the skull bleeding, lest it reportedly could be fatal. All the problems began from headache.

Reportedly, the spiritual leader had a ‘very severe’ headache for the last ‘four weeks’ but he ignored it and went on to perform his daily routine.

Many people experience headache for different reasons. However, many of them ignore it either by consuming a painkiller or just by bearing it. However, we should think that due to such general assumption that the Sadhguru faced a ‘life-threatening’ situation and had to undergo through the urgent brain surgery.

According to doctors, headache can be addressed by taking a painkiller tablet. However, if it is bad or different from usual, we should not ignore it. Because it may be an indication of serious ailments like a stroke, tumour, or blood clot.

Reportedly, it is said that there are hundreds of types of headaches including migraine, headaches due to high blood pressure, sinus-related headaches, medication-related headaches, exercise-related headaches etc.

However, reportedly medical experts don’t completely know the reason and solution of all these types. Rather they know the reason behind only some of the hundred types of headaches.