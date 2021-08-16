Indian Coast Guard Group B Recruitment 2021: Apply now for Chargeman posts; Salary upto Rs 1,12,400

Indian Coast Guard has released a notification for the recruitment to the post of Chargeman, General Central Service, Group B Non Gazetted category on its official website indiancoastguard.gov.in

All interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through offline mode within 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment Newspaper.

The selected candidates will be posted at Chennai, Tuticorin, Diglipur, Campbell Bay, Jakhau, Kolkata and Haldia.

Notification Date -Aug 13, 2021

Important Dates

Last date for submission of offline application: 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment Newspaper.

Vacancy Details

No of vacancies – 9

Eligibility Criteria for Coast Guard Group B Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification:

The candidates should have a diploma in Mechanical or Electrical or Marine or Electronics or Production Engineering from a recognized University. The candidate should also have two years of experience in the field of hull repair or general engineering and/or in electrical or electronics trades.

Age Limit

The applicants age should not be more than 30 years. Age relaxation available for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms.

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test. The written exam question will consist of General Knowledge, Arithmetic, General English, Mental Ability and experience related to the said posts.

Salary details

Pay Level 6 in the pay matrix Rs 35400 – Rs 1,12,400.

How to apply for Coast Guard Group B Recruitment 2021

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacant posts by submitting their duly filled applications along with documents to the Director-General (For CSO (Rectt), Coast Guard Headquarters, Directorate of Recruitment, C-1, Phase 2, Industrial Area, Sector 62, Noida, UP – 201309 within 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment Newspaper.

Applicants who want to know more details can check the notification bellow.

