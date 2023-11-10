India observes National Education Day 2023, know why it is celebrated on Nov 11

People across India are observing the National Education Day today. In order to mark the, different events like seminars, symposia, essay-writing, elocution competitions, workshops and rallies with banner cards and slogans on the importance of literacy and the nation’s commitment to all aspects of education are being conducted at different educational institutions across the country.

However, do you know why the National Education Day is observed today? If not, continue to read to know the reason behind its celebration on November 11.

The National Education Day is being celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the first education minister of independent India, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. His full name is Abul Kalam Ghulam Muhiyuddin Ahmed bin Khairuddin Al-Hussaini Azad.

Though he was born on November 18, 1888, but the National Education Day is observed on November 11 after the Ministry of Human Resource Development announced on 11 September 2008, “The Ministry has decided to commemorate the birthday of this great son of India by recalling his contribution to the cause of education in India. November 11 every year, from 2008 onwards, will be celebrated as the National Education Day, with declaring it as a holiday.”

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was a freedom fighter, educationist, scholar and senior leader of the Indian National Congress. He was the education minister from August 15, 1947 to February 2, 1958.

The National Education Day is observed to celebrate Abul Kalam Azad’s contribution in the education sector. Several top education bodies including the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the University Grants Commission (UGC) were set up because of him. Besides, he played a vital role in establishing the first Indian Institute of Technology – IIT Kharagpur, and setting up of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Sahitya Academy, Lalit Kala Academy, Sangeet Natak Academy and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

Abul Kalam Azad died on February 22, 1958 and the government of India awarded him posthumously the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, in 1992.