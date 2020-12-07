If you do a job, then this news is very important for you because in the present time UAN number has become very important. That is why the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) provides the Universal Account Number (UAN) facility to the Provident Fund account holders. This is the same number throughout your life, you can change as many jobs as you want.

However, so far there are many PF account holders who have not got their UAN number or those who have received it, they have not activated it. Let us tell you that UAN number is very important for the serviceman. Through this, details of provident fund account can be found. If you do not know your UAN, you can find it from the EPFO ​​website.

Now people have got rid of the hassle of closing or transferring their PF account through Universal Account Number. Once the UAN is activated, your work will become easier. Through UAN you get the facility of online PF transfer, balance check, and withdrawal. All your old and new accounts appear in this UAN.

First of all, you have to visit the official portal of EPFO ​​https://epfindia.gov.in/site_en/. Now you have to click on our services. After this click on For Employees. Then after this, you have to click on Member UAN / online services. Now you have to go to the UAN portal. You have to enter the mobile number and PF member ID. Now you have to click on Get authorization PIN. Then the PIN number will be sent to your registered mobile number. Now enter OTP. Then click on Validate OTP. After this, your UAN will be activated.

How to know UAN status

To know your UAN status, click on this link http://uanmembers.epfoservices.in/check_uan_status.php.

After this, fill in the information sought on the page to be opened. In this, the state name, city name, establishment code, and PF account number will have to be filled and click on the check status button. On clicking on it, you will see a message, in which it will be told that you have got the UAN number or not. If you have got a UAN number, then you can find out from your company’s HR department about this.

(Source: hindi.news18.com)