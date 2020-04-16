Photo: DailyMail

Hydroxychloroquine may not be effective against COVID-19: Chinese study

By IANS
21

Beijing: To treat people infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19), many, including the US President Donald Trump, have supported the use of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ). However, the antimalarial drug might not be effective in treating coronavirus (COVID-19), claims a Chinese study.

Hydroxychloroquine is used to prevent and treat acute attacks of malaria. It is also used to treat discoid or systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis in patients whose symptoms have not improved with other treatments.

The anti-malarial drug has been identified by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a potential treatment for the coronavirus.

For the findings, the researchers from china picked 150 hospitalised patients and conducted a randomised controlled trial at 16 government-designated COVID-19 treatment centres.

According to the study appeared in the pre-print repository medRxiv which is yet to be peer-reviewed, the Chinese research team showed that hydroxychloroquine did not help patients clear the virus better than standard care.

Related News

Scientists warn social distancing may have to remain till…

How regular exercise can protect against COVID-19

Rare owl rescued from Odisha’s Cuttack district

Prayer not enough to fight coronavirus: Dalai Lama

Another research, published earlier this month in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, stated that chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin are being used to treat and prevent COVID-19 despite weak evidence for effectiveness, and physicians and patients should be aware of the drugs’ potentially serious adverse event

The review provides an overview of potential harms associated with these drugs as well as their management based on the best available evidence.

Potential adverse effects include cardiac arrhythmias– Improper beating of the heart, whether irregular, too fast or too slow, Hypoglycemia– It is a condition in which your blood sugar (glucose) level is lower than normal and overdose (chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are highly toxic in overdose and can cause seizures, coma and cardiac arrest).

According to the recent data from Johns Hopkins University, COVID-19 has so far infected over 2 million people and led to the deaths of over 137,000 in the world.

 

You might also like
Miscellany

Scientists warn social distancing may have to remain till 2022 to contain Covid-19…

Miscellany

How regular exercise can protect against COVID-19

State

Rare owl rescued from Odisha’s Cuttack district

Miscellany

Prayer not enough to fight coronavirus: Dalai Lama

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.