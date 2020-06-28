How to achieve balanced skin in monsoon

New Delhi: The market today is flooded with products catering to different skin types and addressing specific problems. But no one can deny the effectiveness of good old- Cleansing, Toning, Moisturising (CTM) routine.

With the monsoon in the horizon, mattifying products work best to achieve balanced skin. Read on to find the right product for your skin needs:

Cleansing: Look for a mattifying cleanser which is ideal for perfectly balanced skin; it normalizes oil production and skin hydration levels

Toning: A crucial part of skincare, toning can transcend to a whole new level with a mattifying Toner, which has a non-sticky formula and absorbs into your skin quickly, giving it a smooth finish and refining its texture.

Moisturizing: A mattifying Night Cream and Day Cream are ideal for your day and night skincare routines. Such products absorb quickly into the skin and smoothen it in the process, giving it an oil-free look all day and deeply moisturising it all night.

Say no to acne

With Monsoon approaching, humidity and dirt can take a toll on your skin and may result in acne.

Cleansing: Formulations with Witch Hazel Extract and Eucalyptus Extracts help to exfoliate skin and remove dead skin cells that block pores.

Toning: A blemish clearing toner removes excess oil and traces of dirt, make-up, refines and clarifies skin.

Masking: Formulated with mineral clay and silicas, a mask will pull out all the dirt, oil and pore clogging debris like a magnet.

Blackhead clearing liquid Extraction strip: It’s an Innovative gel formula that transform from a liquid to a peel of patch to provide extraction of blackheads, leaving behind supple & clear skin.

Spot gel: A target treatment reduces inflammation quickly to alleviate the flare ups. A higher level of Salicylic acid which penetrates into the skin will give quick results.

As we try to stick to our favourite beauty products, rotating products according to seasons should be a vital part of your beauty regimen.

(Inputs from IANS)