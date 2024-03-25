Here’s what you need to know about the first Solar Eclipse of 2024

On the night of April 9, the world will be witnessing the first solar eclipse of 2024. The eclipse will occur between 9:13 PM IST on April 9 and 2:22 AM on April 10. People from different parts of the world will be able to witness it.

Interestingly, parts of the places to witness the eclipse will also witness complete darkness for about five minutes during the process. In order to view the Solar Eclipse in April 2024, people will need to be within a 115-mile path range of the totality.

The eclipse will be witnessed in five states of Mexico; Sinaloa, Nayarit, Durango, Calhulia, and Chihuahua. 15 states of the US, including Texas, Oklahoma, Illinois and others, will also see the eclipse. Further, it will be visible in six Canadian Provinces including Ontariom Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland.

Meanwhile, several parts of North America will witness a partial solar eclipse. Coming to India, Indians will not be able to see the eclipse.

Moreover, it is also to be mentioned that potentially, it is going to be the last total solar eclipse over the US until the year 2044. The last one that was witnessed was in 2017.

Notably, a total solar eclipse is a rare event that occurs when the sun is completely covered by the moon. During the peak phase of the eclipse, the sky darkens even during the day time. It is not advisable to watch a solar eclipse with naked eyes. It is only during the totality of the phase when one can take a look at the eclipse with bare eyes.