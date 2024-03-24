2024 Lunar Eclipse coincides with Holi, what will it be like in India?

The first Lunar eclipse of 2024 coincides with Holi. The penumbral eclipse will begin at 10:23 AM on March 25 (Monday). The sky during the night hours will remain dark for a short period of time while the moon will pass through the shadow.

It is important to mention that the eclipse will reach its maximum at 12:43 PM on the same day, while it will conclude at 3:01 PM IST.

A blog from NASA reads, “As the full moon rises during the late evening of March 24 into the early morning hours of March 25, it will travel through the Earth’s penumbra, or the faint outer part of its shadow. This is called a penumbral eclipse.”

Will people in India be able to witness the eclipse? The answer is no. The eclipse will only be visible in parts of North and South America. Countries where the eclipse will be visible include Ireland, Belgium, Spain, England, South Norway, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Germany, US, Switzerland, and France.

It is further important to mention that despite coinciding with Holi, the 2024 Lunar eclipse will not be causing any religious restrictions on any rituals. Notably, the “Suntak” period begins nine hours ahead of the eclipse. Typically, any religious or auspicious works should not be carried out during this period.

Hence, Holi puja and other concerned rituals can be undertaken during this period without any restrictions. The next Lunar Eclipse of 2024 will take place in September; over America, Africa, and Europe.