Having uneven skin tone but don’t know what to do with it? Here’s 4 homemade face masks for it

Having uneven skin tone is common. Whenever we go out, the parts of our body exposed to sun gets tanned, creating uneven skin tone. These tans can be show stubborn that they don’t go that easily. So, here are four simple homemade face mask to solve this uneven skin tone issue:

Turmeric, Yogurt, and Lemon Juice Face Pack

Mix two tablespoon plain yogurt, one teaspoon turmeric, half teaspoon lemon juice in a clean bowl. Apply the face pack and massage for 2 minutes in a circular motion. Let it dry and then wash with cold water.

Milk Powder Face Mask

Combine two teaspoons milk powder, one tablespoon orange juice and apply a thin layer of the mixture to your face. Let it dry and then wash with warm water.

Tomato, Lemon Juice, and Honey Face Pack

Blend the tomato juice or the pulp with lemon juice and honey. Apply evenly throughout your face. Let it stay for 15 minutes. Wash it off with lukewarm water and then follow it up with cold water.

Tulsi, Neem, Multani Mitti, and Rose Water Face Pack

Mix one teaspoon multani mitti, one teaspoon tulsi powder, one teaspoon neem powder, one rosewater to make a paste. Spread the paste on your face and allow it to dry. Rinse off with cold water.

These DIY face packs to reveal a brighter and more radiant complexion. Remember to perform a patch test before applying any new ingredient to your face, especially if you have sensitive skin. Additionally, consistency is key, so make these face packs a part of your regular skincare routine for the best results.